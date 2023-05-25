Sam Fox is ready to roll out a second Phoenix location of Doughbird in fall 2023, but this time with an expanded menu and an even bigger and better bar program.

After the first Doughbird launched in Arcadia in 2016, a second opened in Nashville and a third is set to open in Tucson in May. The newest location will be moving into The Colony on 7th Street, right next door to its sister restaurant, Culinary Dropout.

“To be able to bring Doughbird to the Valley again, seven years after the original debuted, is so special to the entire team and me,” said Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “We’re excited to continue growing our Arizona footprint and bring more amazing pizza, chicken, and great drinks to the neighborhood.”

Doughbird’s menu is dedicated to fun and ever-changing flavor combinations with Detroit-style and specialty hand-stretched pizzas and all kinds of mouth-watering chicken. Everything on the menu can be accompanied by an extensive list of house-made sauces.

The restaurant says that the centerpiece bar will be ideal for catching a game or grabbing a refreshing happy hour drink. The beverage menu will feature inventive yet approachable craft cocktails that’ll leave you wanting to sip on the patio all day long.

The new North Central Phoenix location will be open for dine-in, takeout, and curbside pick-up seven days a week.

Learn more at www.eatdoughbird.com.