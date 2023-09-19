Square One Concepts, creators of Bourbon & Bones Chophouse and Bar, and Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge, is now open at Chase Field. The special cocktail experience will be available on game days and for major concerts and events, with doors opening two hours prior on these specific dates.

Among the refreshments on the menu exclusively at this location of Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge is the drink Gonzo’s Game Winner, a shout out to D-backs outfielder Luis “Gonzo” Gonzalez, whose game-winning hit clinched the team’s 2001 World Series championship against the New York Yankees. The drink is a mocktail of fresh cucumber juice, muddled blackberry, house-made lemonade and club soda.

A leisurely throwback vibe welcomes guests to relax and linger over a menu created by Executive Chef Mutaz “Taz” Fakhouri featuring prime steak crostini with sliced prime tenderloin and green chimichurri, bleu cheese stuffed medjool dates, shrimp cocktail, oysters; and an array of sushi.

The spot has space for approximately 130 guests, including a patio with couches and bar-rail perches that offer a view of game and/or concert activity on the field. Learn more at www.bourbonandbones.com.