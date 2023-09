Residents are encouraged to save the date for an anniversary party as Faith Lutheran Preschool celebrates 40 years.

The event will be held at the school, located at 801 E. Camelback Road, Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2–5 p.m. and will include food, raffles and games. More information about the celebration will be available closer to the event date.

For information about the school, visit www.faithlutheranpreschool.org.