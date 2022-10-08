Pet of the Month: Winsome Winston will win your heart

As beautiful on the inside as he is on the outside, Winston is never without a smile on his face despite the challenges life has thrown his way. The six-year-old Staffordshire terrier was originally rescued and transported to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) all the way back in April of this year after he was seized by Tempe Police for animal cruelty.

Once in AHS’ care, it was found that Winston is deaf and also has Valley Fever, a common fungal infection treated with medication that may eventually go away with treatment but will need to be kept an eye on with his future veterinarian. Despite all he has been through, this puppy at heart loves to play with toys, has shown how smart he is by learning how to walk on a leash and has even learned new tricks while with AHS.

As with all special needs pets, this energetic baby is a great example that with lots of patience, learning and love, he is just as capable as any of his fellow four-legged friends. For Winston, the best home would be with a dog savvy family that helps him with training to get his energy out as well as learn how to communicate with each other using signals and other tips on how to live with a deaf pet.

The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like wholesome Winston (pet number 693601), and schedule an appointment online at www.azhumane.org/adopt.

Tagged Arizona Humane Society, pet of the month