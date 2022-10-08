School Briefs — October 2022

Glendale Union High School District

NJROTC competes in color guard competition

The NJROTC at Thunderbird High School competed in the inaugural Cardinal Color Guard competition at Glendale High School. Thunderbird submitted two teams, a Varsity and a JV team, to a panel of judges made up of recruiters from all services.

Sixteen teams from all over the state competed in a head-to-head format.

Sunnyslope junior receives Congressional medal

Sunnyslope High School junior Colin Lifshitz received a bronze medal from the United States Congressional Award program.

In order to achieve this award, students must be physically active, participate in community service, have a hobby or job, and plan an excursion into nature.

Colin is a wrestler and a football player. He volunteered at a summer camp to give back to his community and went on a hiking and camping trip to Picacho Peak State Park. The bronze medal requires 100 hours of community service, 50 hours of personal development, and physical activity.

Outdoors Club completes community service project

Thunderbird High School’s Outdoors Club completed its first community service project of the year. The club cleaned up the Joe Clements Trail after school. After cleaning up the Joe Clements Trail, the club summited T Butte.

Madison Elementary School District

Families invited to Discover Madison 2022

Families are invited to get ready for the Discover Madison Tour. Madison Elementary School District will host an in-person tour of its elementary school campuses Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Families will have the opportunity to meet school principals, learn about Madison’s signature programs, and enjoy a nutritious lunch provided by Madison’s Food Services department.

This tour is geared towards families with incoming kindergarten students; however, it is open to anyone interested in learning more about Madison’s elementary schools: Madison Camelview, Madison Rose Lane, Madison Simis, Madison Heights and Madison Traditional Academy. Transportation to the elementary schools is provided.

For additional information and to register for the tour, visit www.madisonaz.org/discovermadison.

Milk and Cookies program visits Camelview

Madison Camelview students were recently visited by the Arizona Cardinals as part of its Milk & Cookies Reading Program, which encourages reading and promotes the importance of reading literacy.

Cardinals player Jessie Luketa, cheerleaders and Big Red read books and engaged in interactive games with the students. At the end of the visit, students received autographs while enjoying their cookies.

Camelview received a gift card before the scheduled visit to purchase milk and cookies for the classroom.

The program, which is sponsored jointly by the Arizona Cardinals, Salt River Project and Albertsons-Safeway, has been encouraging reading and literacy for the past 20 years. To nominate a school­, visit https://www.azcardinals.com/community/programs/milk-and-cookies

Hiring event scheduled for October

Madison Elementary School District will hold a hiring event Oct. 26, from 4–6 p.m. at the district office, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix. The district is hiring for classified staff (bus drivers, before and after school, etc.) and guest teachers.

For additional information, call 602-664-7900 or visit www.madisonaz.org.

Osborn Elementary School District

Teachers embark on LETRs training

Approximately 120 educators across the Osborn School District embarked on a two-year professional development opportunity with Lexia/LETRs Aug. 31. The areas targeted for improvement through the LETRs initiative include building teacher knowledge around the science of reading, language skills and phonics during tier I, II, and III reading instruction.

Student success is one key area identified in Osborn’s strategic plan. LETRs directly addresses this district-wide priority by offering teachers explicit training that is grounded in the latest research related to effective reading instruction. It also supports deep learning and reflection with Bridge the Learning action research activities that are built into the course.

Two of the three cohorts were funded by the Arizona Department of Education (ADE). The third cohort was federally funded by the Early Literacy Grant for K-3 instruction.

LETRs training offers information on how to differentiate instruction to meet the needs of all students. It promotes current research regarding what, when and how language skills should be taught. The professional development for teachers of language arts is comprehensive. It will build teacher capacity and support student success in the classroom or intervention setting. Osborn offers this substantial training opportunity to teachers, so that students will directly benefit from this level of job-embedded professional development.

In 2025, ADE will require additional coursework for in-service teachers. The LETRs coursework will meet the state’s requirement for the K-5 teacher endorsement and recertification.

Washington Elementary School District

Bond and override elections in WESD

The WESD governing board called for a special Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Budget Override Election and a special Bond Election for Nov. 8.

Currently, the district provides full-day kindergarten, music, art and PE opportunities, and gifted and intervention programs for all students with M&O Override funds. M&O Override funds also help the district maintain competitive salaries for instructional staff. The board says that the continuation of an M&O Override will allow the district to provide the enhanced programs and services, and attract and retain teachers and instructional staff, both essential components for the success of our WESD students.

In addition, the district uses bond funds to fulfill important capital projects. If this voter-authorized funding is continued, WESD will use it for safety projects, building system upgrades and replacements, site upgrades, classroom technology and student transportation.

To learn more about the upcoming elections and to view Frequently Asked Questions for the Bond and Override, visit www.wesdschools.org/bondoverride.

Teachers win ‘Supply My Class’ awards

Washington Elementary School District (WESD) recognized a handful of teachers for recently winning the APS Supply My Class Award. Congratulations were extended to Moon Mountain Elementary School teacher Christy McGraw and Mountain View School teachers Andrew Blas, Kaley Bonds and Marc Brust.

Entering its fifth year, the APS Supply My Class program awards $500 to randomly selected teachers in APS service territory to help ensure they have the resources they need to support their students’ success.

New Beginnings students met Brandon Brown

In September, students at New Beginnings Academy enjoyed a surprise performance from Brandon Brown of Schoolyard Rap.

School Yard Rap is a black owned company, established in 2015, that specializes in creating educational content and curriculum through the lens of history. Providing education through entertainment, the organization is dedicated to improving the educational experiences of all learners by providing curriculum, content, music and professional development that uplifts the narratives of minorities.

Students recognized for perfect AASA scores

The WESD governing board recently recognized students who received a perfect score on the English Language Arts and Math portions of the 2022 Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA).

This year’s perfect score students include Julie Smith of Moon Mountain Elementary School and Veronica Mazaira Perez of Sunnyslope Elementary School.

Private and Charter Schools

SFX open house will welcome new learners

St. Francis Xavier School will host an open house for prospective preschool and kindergarten students Thursday, Oct. 27, beginning at 8 a.m. During the event, prospective parents will be given tours of the school and classrooms by parent ambassadors, they will see a presentation by the preschool and kindergarten teachers, hear from the principal and have a chance to ask questions regarding the school and the admissions process.

Applications for the 2023–24 school year will open Tuesday, Nov. 1. Interested families may visit the St. Francis Xavier school website to learn more about the event and how to register. Any questions may be directed to the admissions office at the school.

St. Francis Xavier School is a Jesuit elementary school for preschool through eighth grade at 4715 N. Central Ave. For additional information, call 602-266-5364 or visit www.sfxphx.org.

Broncos golf team wins invitational

The Brophy College Preparatory golf team shot a three-under-par 285 to post a nine-stroke victory at the Brophy Rodeo National High School Golf Invitational presented by Ping at Grayhawk Golf Course Sept. 2.

The tournament featured 32 schools from eight different states. Brophy surpassed Trinity Christian Academy (Dallas, Texas), the first-round leader, after trailing by two entering the day. The Broncos were led by junior Tyler Spielman, who tied for the low round on the day with five-under-par 67 to finish second overall.

Brophy hosts annual open house

Brophy College Preparatory will host its annual open house from noon–4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6. It is open to the public and students of all ages are invited to attend with their parents.

Families are invited to take campus tours and receive information on academic programs, sports and co-curricular activities, as well as financial aid and the admissions process. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to students, faculty, administration, coaches and parents.

Registration for the open house begins Oct. 5 on the school’s website. For information, visit www.brophy prep.org/admissions/learn-more/open-house.

Teacher named Microsoft educator expert

Leon Tynes, Jr. a Computer Science teacher at Xavier College Preparatory, has been selected as a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert for 2022–23.

Each year, Microsoft selects Innovative Educator Experts to be part of this exclusive global community paving the way for their peers to share ideas, try new approaches, and learn from each other. Tynes joins a group of some of the most amazing educators who are empowering the students of today to create the world of tomorrow. Microsoft believes that technology alone cannot build 21st-century skills for students. It is an accelerator, but the power of change lies within educators.

Sister Joanie Nuckols, BVM, Xavier’s Principal, said about Tynes, “Leon is well-deserving of this Microsoft certification. He is a teacher who inspires students with outside-the-box thinking in technology, is passionate about computer science, and has a true collaborative spirit.”

Xavier students named Merit semifinalists

Nine Xavier College Preparatory seniors, Peyton Bryant, Hannah Fabry, Kylie Graf, Elizabeth Lamprey, Kelsey Luke, Natalie Moore, Alanna Nowlen, Evelynn Papez, Tatum Zerbib, were named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

New Way Academy to host open house

Families who would like to learn more about the programming and philosophy of New Way Academy are invited to attend an open house event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10–11:30 a.m.

The mission of New Way Academy is to educate children with learning differences to fulfill their potential. The school provides education to students in grades one through 12 with diagnosed learning differences such as dyslexia, ADHD, and sensory processing disorders. The 7-acre campus serves 270 students with an individualized education, a variety of extracurricular choices and a robust athletics program.

To RSVP for the open house event, visit www.newwayacademy.org/links and click on the open house link.

New Way Academy is located at 5048 E. Oak St. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-389-8600.

