Holiday Spa hosts rummage sale

Holiday Spa will host a community wide yard sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14–16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents will set up in driveways and on patios at their home sites. The gates will be open for access to the community.

Holiday Spa, a 55 and over manufactured home community, is located at 10401 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.holidayspamhc.com or contact organizer Rita Naughton at 602-309-8804.