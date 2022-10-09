Pride festival brings community together

For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has been organizing events to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community, and this year, the community is once again coming together.

The Phoenix Pride Festival, Oct. 15–16, will continue to be a two-day celebration designed to bring the diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of the past, present and future. The event also will raise funds for the Phoenix Pride community programs and help educate the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.

The festival features more than 150 entertainment performances on seven stages and more than 300 exhibitors showcasing a huge variety of food options, shopping opportunities and community resources. There will be a variety of food vendors, an arts expo, KidSpace, VIP experience, community stages and dance pavilions and the Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage.

The festival will run from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 15–16 at Steele Indian School Park. For tickets and additional information, visit www.phoenixpride.org/events/pride-festival. Kicking off the festivities on Oct. 16 will be the Phoenix Pride Parade. “Step off” time is 10 a.m., with the parade beginning at 3rd Street and Thomas Road, and ending at 3rd Street and Indian School Road.