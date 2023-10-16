This year’s Phoenix Pride Festival will once again be a two-day celebration designed to bring the Valley’s diverse LGBTQ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of the past, present and future, while raising funds for the Phoenix Pride community programs and educating the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.

Scheduled to take place Oct. 21–22 at Steele Indian School Park, the Phoenix Pride festival will feature over 150 entertainment performances on seven stages and over 300 exhibitors showcasing a huge variety of food options, shopping opportunities, and community resources. The festival brings a variety of food vendors, as well as an Arts Expo, Main, and Community Stages, KidSpace, Dance Pavilion and more.

In addition, the annual Phoenix Pride Parade will take place Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. The parade will step off at 3rd Street and Thomas Road and continue north to 3rd Street and Indian School Road.

Combined with participation from government officials, services, private corporations, and celebrities, the Phoenix Pride Festival aims to raise positive awareness of the Phoenix metropolitan LGBTQ community. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phoenixpride.org/events/pride-festival.