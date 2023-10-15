At its Aug. 31 meeting, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted to expand the City’s heat safety trail program that closes popular trails during the hottest days of the year. The approved changes were made effective immediately.

The program will now be in effect all year long (previously May through October). Access will be restricted to Echo Canyon and Cholla Trails at Camelback Mountain and all trails associated with Piestewa Peak from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning.

During times when trail access will be restricted, parking lot gates will be closed, and signage will be posted. Closure information also will be communicated through the Parks and Recreation Department’s website and social media accounts, as well as to local resorts and hotels. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails.