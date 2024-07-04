Meet Biscuit, an adorable 11-week-old female cattle dog mix looking for her forever home at the Arizona Humane Society. This sweet pup is part of a litter of five that was rescued through AHS’ Project Reachout Program from the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.

After her initial exam at the AHS mobile clinic, Biscuit tested positive for tick fever and went to a loving foster home to recover and gain weight alongside her siblings. According to her foster family, Biscuit is full of playful energy and enjoys interacting with both her littermates and humans.

Despite her early health challenges, this spirited and affectionate puppy is ready to bring joy and excitement to her new family. Don’t miss out on the chance to welcome Biscuit into your home and heart. Adopt her today and experience the unconditional love she has to offer.

If Biscuit (pet number 775232) is no longer available when you visit AHS, there are always dozens of other dogs, cats and critters available to adopt. Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.