The East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association and Block Watch will gather with neighborhood partners and residents this month at Palma Park for the annual ‘Slope Fest and Tour de Sunnyslope.

Celebrating the best of Sunnyslope, the free event is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual festival offers family-friendly entertainment and food for purchase, as well as the opportunity to connect with neighborhood groups and to city of Phoenix departments and resources.

Happening in tandem with ‘Slope Fest is the annual Tour de Sunnyslope, a bike ride for all ages with the Phoenix Police Bike Squad. Gathering for the Tour begins at 7:45 a.m., with the ride beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m.

Palma Park is located at 1135 E. Dunlap Ave. For additional event details, visit www.slopefestaz.org.