Glendale Union High School District

Save the dates for GUHSD graduations

Graduation time is just around the corner in the Glendale Union High School District. All graduations will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena, located at 9400 W. Maryland Ave. in Glendale.

Graduation ceremonies will be held May 20 for Glendale High School, 10 a.m.; Cortez High School, 12:30 p.m.; Thunderbird High School, 3 p.m.; Moon Valley High School, 5:30 p.m.; and Sunnyslope High School, 8 p.m. Ceremonies will be held on May 21 for Greenway High School, 10 a.m.; Independence High School, 1 p.m.; Washington High School, 4 p.m.; and Apollo High School, 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit www.guhsdaz.org.

Guard presents colors at opening game

Thunderbird High School’s NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors at the opening ceremony of the Major League Baseball spring training game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers. The game was at the Surprise Stadium.

The cadets were led by veteran Color Guard member David Bechtel, and included Wesley Davis, Kashus Blevins, and Carson Emery.

Vocal teacher recognized

Sunnyslope High School choir teacher Tamara Krause recently received the 12 News A+ Teacher Award. Krause was nominated by the parents of her Vocal Ensemble students.

Seniors are Merit finalists

Sunnyslope High School seniors Haley Trice and Reagan Corlette have moved on to be National Merit Finalists. Only a small percentage of students in the country qualify for this honor. As a finalist, they will receive scholarships but they will find out if they are recipients of the top scholarship this month.

Tennis students receive scholarships

Four Washington High School tennis students received the New American Scholarship to Arizona State University for participating in the PASS summer tennis program. Each recipient will receive $32,000 over their four years at ASU.

Cortez receives ‘A+’ award

The Arizona Educational Foundation presented Cortez High School with a banner for their prestigious A+ School of Excellence award to administration and the GUHSD governing board members.

GUHSD offers employment opportunities

Residents who have thought about making an impact at their neighborhood high school are invited to explore employment opportunities in the Glendale Union High School District. GUHSD has many full-time and part-time jobs, including cafeteria assistant, instructional assistant and parking lot attendant.

Visit www.guhsdaz.org/domain/68 or call 623-435-6010 for more information. The district says that it offers excellent benefits, including medical coverage, life insurance, and retirement contributions.

Madison School District

Enrollment is open for 2024-2025

Choosing a school for your child is an important decision. A strong and supportive educational experience helps set the foundation to inspire a life-long love of learning. It prepares children with the skills and confidence to take on future challenges and become effective problem-solvers.

The Madison School District says that through its Signature Programs, students learn not only reading, writing, and math but also develop communication, teamwork, and creative thinking skills, all within an educational program that engages and inspires their individual interests.

The Visual & Performing Arts program at Madison Rose Lane Elementary and Madison No. 1 Middle School offers opportunities in arts, dance, music, theater and more. Through the elective classes, students can focus on an area of the arts to continue to develop their skills or explore and try new opportunities.

The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) program at Madison Camelview Elementary and Madison Park Middle School provides students with a strong foundation in computer science, coding, engineering, building and innovation, preparing them for future technology and skilled careers in a variety of industries.

The district also offers Spanish Immersion, International Baccalaureate, REACH – Profoundly Gifted and Traditional Academy Signature Programs at the elementary and middle school levels.

Madison is now accepting open enrollment applications for the 2024-25 school year. More information about the Signature Programs, schools and scheduling a tour is available at www.madisonaz.org.

Osborn School District

District recognizes long-time employee

On March 8, Osborn shined the spotlight on Elaine Marxer, who has served as an administrative assistant at Longview Elementary School for the past 31 years.

The longtime employee is described as “the heart of Longview,” “a breath of fresh air who always seems to make every day a little brighter for all of us,” “a daily dose of sunshine,” “the glue that sticks all of Longview together,” and “like a Redwood tree that will only bend with the wind and will never snap.” All apt descriptions, the district says, “because she has been caring for the front office of Longview for three decades, and her love for the school and students overflows into everyone that interacts with her!”

Learn more about the Osborn School District at www.osbornnet.org.

Phoenix Union High School District

School hosts student job fair

Camelback High School, in partnership with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, held its third Annual Job Fair Feb. 6.

According to Camelback High Principal James Arndt, the fair drew dozens of employers and more than 350 students looking to find their next job and maybe career.

Camelback junior Emily Ruiz said, “As a student who wants to major in hospitality, I decided to go to the job fair and look for opportunities which would help me for my future. I stopped by the Hilton Resort and Spa and decided to apply. I got the job!”

Stephanie Strephans, senior community awareness partner at Goodwill, added, “Goodwill is dedicated to the ongoing support of educators and students at Camelback High School. Our Community Awareness team was happy to assist such a successful event and look forward to future collaboration.”

Companies interested in having a booth at next year’s event should contact Victoria Pettit at pettit@phoenixunion.org or call Camelback High School at 602-764-7256.

Andrade named superintendent

The Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) governing board unanimously selected Thea Andrade as the next superintendent on March 5 following an extensive screening process with three finalists. This selection is contingent upon negotiating an employment contract and the board’s acceptance of an independent background check report.

Already serving as the interim superintendent, 2023-24, Andrade will begin her official appointment following negotiations with the Governing Board. Andrade has served in public education in Arizona for nearly three decades and as an administrator for over 20 years. As a former mathematics teacher, she taught middle and high school Algebra. She earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University and served as a high school principal and Director of Quality Schools before joining PXU.

Students engage in reading

In celebration of literacy, Camelback High School students recently partnered with Bethune Elementary for Read Across America. Spearheaded by Spartan alum Salma Ballesteros in collaboration with Camelback’s literacy coaches, this initiative brought high school ambassadors into Bethune classrooms.

On March 1, students Kimber Bowsher, Isabella Chamberlain, Zoe Elvin Lynn, Matthew Gondos and Jatziri Izazaga Fierro shared the joy of reading with elementary students through read-aloud sessions. They also offered a glimpse into high school life, sharing personal anecdotes and engaging in an enlightening Q&A session.

Washington Elementary School District

Tax credits support local schools

Washington Elementary School District (WESD) is reminding residents that there is still time to reduce their state tax liability (up to $200 filing single or $400 filing jointly) by donating to a WESD school. This year, Tax Day is Monday, April 15, which means residents have until then to make a tax credit donation that is eligible for a 2023 tax filing.

A tax credit donation to a WESD school puts tax dollars back into the community where they will make a difference for students. The district asks residents to consider donating to one or more of its Royal Palm region schools including Desert View Elementary School, Maryland School, Moon Mountain Elementary School, Mountain View School, Orangewood School, Richard E. Miller Elementary School, Royal Palm Middle School and Sunnyslope School.

To make an online tax credit donation, visit www.wesdschools.org/taxcredit.

Desert View earns an ‘A’

Desert View Elementary School recently held its “A” letter grade celebration. Students, families, staff and community members gathered to celebrate the school’s first ever “A” letter grade designation by the Arizona Department of Education (ADE).

The event included congratulation from Superintendent Dr. Paul Stanton, Governing Board President Jenni Abbott-Bayardi, Phoenix Vice Mayor Debra Stark and Phoenix Councilman Kevin Robinson; food and games, and special performances from Desert View first graders and cheerleaders, as well as musicians from Royal Palm Middle School, also rated an “A” by ADE.

The district thanked the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association & Block Watch, City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, Cactus Campus of Scottsdale Bible Church, and First Christian Church for their donations and support, many of which were on hand to celebrate the school’s achievement.

Kiwanis donate dictionaries

Third grade students at Desert View Elementary School, Maryland School, Moon Mountain Elementary School, Mountain View School, Orangewood School, Richard E. Miller Elementary School and Sunnyslope School were recently surprised with free dictionaries from WESD’s longtime partner, the Kiwanis of North Phoenix.

“These generous donations will go a long way in benefitting our students’ learning,” the district said, adding, “Thank you to the Kiwanis of North Phoenix for their ongoing support of the WESD Family.”

Teachers sought for new school year

WESD is looking for teachers for the 2024-25 school year. The district will hold a Teacher Interview Fair Saturday, April 13, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Arroyo School, located at 4535 W. Cholla St. The district is currently hiring elementary, middle and special education teachers, as well as a speech language pathologist, teacher of visually impaired, occupational therapist and physical therapist.

The district says that it offers competitive teacher salaries of $53,000-$83,950 (including $3,000 approx. for performance pay), student loan forgiveness, multi-layer teacher support, professional development, school-age child care discounts, a wellness program and EAP, medical, dental and vision benefits, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement and more.

Those interested can preschedule an interview by calling 602-347-2622 or emailing teach@wesdschools.org.