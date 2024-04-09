Desert Christian Fellowship Church will host its annual ladies’ tea, Saturday, April 13, with two servings available.

At 10:30 a.m., guests will enjoy a traditional tea. A “Mad Hatter” tea will be held at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15, and will include not only tea and delicacies, but prizes, fun and the opportunity to meet new people. To reserve a spot, call 602-885-1858.

Desert Christian Fellowship Church is located at 1445 W. Northern Avenue. For more information, visit https://desertchristianfellowship.com.