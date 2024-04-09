Under the leadership of local entrepreneur Brian Padilla, Randy’s Donuts will set up shop on 7th Street just south of Bethany Home Road. This will be the first location in Phoenix for Randy’s, and Padilla plans to open multiple franchised locations in Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

Established in 1952 in Inglewood, California, the original shop is recognizable for the giant donut gracing its rooftop. The company, with more than a dozen U.S. locations in California and Las Vegas, offers everything from the classics (glazed, raised, cake and filled) to premium donuts (maple raised with churros, red velvet with ganache, bacon maple long john and others), in addition to a specialty drinks menu.

An opening date of April 23 is anticipated for the new location at 5709 North 7th St. The store will be open daily at 5 a.m. Learn more at www.randysdonuts.com.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include opening date, hours and franchisee information received after the April 2024 issue went to press.