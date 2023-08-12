In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Huss Brewing has created eight golden tickets in Scottsdale Blonde and Papago Orange Blossom beers available at retailers all throughout the Valley.

Beginning Aug. 11 through Oct. 1, find a golden can and ticket for a chance to win a peek inside the brewing factory with a tour from Jeff and Leah Huss, beer for a year and Huss swag. Two lucky winners will also be chosen via scan to win opportunities in the company’s taprooms.

For more information about Huss’ 10th anniversary celebration, visit www.hussbrewing.com.