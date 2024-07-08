In its June Metro Monthly newsletter, the Metro District Community Collaboration announced that a community meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at Adelante Healthcare West, 9610 N. Metro Pkwy W., Community Room 2. The organization’s website states: “Find out what’s happening next in the Metro District!”

To sign up for the newsletter or learn more, visit www.metrodistrictcollaboration.com or follow them on social media for activity updates.

