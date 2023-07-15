North Central resident Phoebe Fox, a former teacher and school librarian with degrees in early childhood education and curriculum and instruction, has been writing and publishing children’s books over the past eight years.

The author’s newest book, “Julian Blooms,” is illustrated by Melissa Bailey and recently received an “Editor’s Pick” review from BookLife. Recommended for children ages 2-8 years, the book follows the story of a late-bloomer peacock, Julian the peachick, who was last to hatch and is behind in everything. The idea for the story stemmed from Fox’s years growing up seeing the peacocks at Whitfill Nursery, which was just down the street.

Fox will read “Julian Blooms” at the Arizona Museum of Natural History July 22 for the museum’s Storytelling Saturdays program (www.arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org). She also hosts Mamafox Books’ Storytime Saturdays, which can be enjoyed online. Learn more at www.mamafoxbooks.com/events.