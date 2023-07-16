The Ivy Brain Tumor Center, a research center dedicated solely to the discovery of a cure for brain tumors, will open the doors to its new headquarters later this year.

The new building, located at Barrow Neurological Institute on the Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center campus, will be home to the Center’s scientists, investigators, clinicians and operational staff. In addition to laboratory space, the new building will house 14,000 square feet for clinical trials infrastructure and 7,000 square feet for multidisciplinary clinical consultation, an MRI-guided ultrasound suite and an auditorium.

Since its inception in 2018, the Center has screened and treated more than 2,500 patients, collaborating with more than 25 biopharma companies, and opening more than 20 new clinical trials. The company says that its Phase 0 clinical trials program is fulfilling a long-awaited, unmet need for brain tumor patients. This approach to brain tumor drug development uses a precision medicine approach matching patients to new drug cocktails and assessing tumor responses quickly and effectively.

“The progress achieved by the Ivy Center’s Phase 0 clinical trials program has surpassed anything I have seen in the 16 years I have been funding brain cancer research. The new building in Phoenix will serve to leverage this success, so the Center can move even faster to discover and develop a new FDA-approved therapy for brain cancer,” said Catherine Ivy, president and founder of the Ben & Catherine Ivy Foundation.

