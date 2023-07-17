Leo & Luca, a playspace designed for parents/caregivers to enjoy play time with their children, will open in late July.

The company says its philosophy is built around the idea of “community through play.” The boutique playspace is geared to inspire imagination, promote an independent spirit, cultivate friendship, and prioritize connection between children and parents.

In addition to the communal playspace, a dedicated infant room is adjacent to the main playspace, a mother’s room for nursing or pumping, a cafe with kid-friendly snacks, drinks, and

coffee for adults, and a multi-purpose art/event space available for hosting a birthday party or special event. The company also has a “Let’s Rest” offering, which provides limited childcare for children six months and older (no more than four children at a time) for up to two-and-a-half hours.

Reservations for all services are required and daily passes and membership options are available.

Leo & Luca, a local and women owned business, is located at 6102 N. 16th St, Suite 13. For additional information, call 602-935-8780 or visit www.leoandlucaaz.com.