Ambrogio15 is making the move to Phoenix with its sixth concept, set to open at Biltmore Fashion Park in December 2023. The all-new Ambrogio15 will feature an extensive menu of authentic Italian fare handcrafted by one of Italy’s top Michelin-starred chefs, from their pizzas and pastas to Italian-style steaks, seafood and even a raw bar serving oysters and crudo. Plus, Ambrogio15 will showcase a selection of boutique natural wines inside a soaring, 2,000 bottle, two-story wine tower carved right into the heart of the restaurant, as well as an extensive cocktail menu designed by Marco Russo, the mixologist behind Bar 1930 in Milan, consistently ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars.

Founded by friends and fellow Milan natives, Andrea Burrone and Giacomo Pizzigoni, Ambrogio15 first launched in 2016 in San Diego’s Pacific Beach, where it became known for its gourmet Milanese-style pizzas featuring a special paper-thin crust. Now home to five unique restaurants across Greater San Diego, Ambrogio15 has also expanded its menus to include wide variety of modern and classic Italian dishes with a twist, all designed by the Michelin starred chef, Silvio Salmoiraghi, and business partner chef, Choi Cheolyeok.

Set to open on the west side of Biltmore Fashion Park inside the space formerly occupied by California Pizza Kitchen, Ambrogio15 is working with San Diego’s GTC Design, to construct a soaring, sleek and wood-lined space inspired by the owners’ hometown of Milan. Stepping past the glowing two-story glass façade, guests can dine in the lively lounge featuring a central wine tower, cuddle up inside leather-wrapped booth in the main dining area, or reserve the posh 12-person private dining room for an omakase experience, featuring a dedicated bar.

Seating up to 145, Ambrogio15 will be open for lunch and dinner, with plans to add weekend brunch and late-night dining.

Learn more at www.ambrogio15.com.