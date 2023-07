The City of Phoenix Planning and Development Department is working on the planning and implementation of the 2025 General Plan (PlanPHX), which provides a way for residents to strategize on how the city will grow. Throughout the process, there will be opportunities for residents to have their voices heard and share their priorities for their communities and the city as a whole.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/pdd/generalplan2025 to learn more about the process and complete the “priorities” survey.