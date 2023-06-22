Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) has received a national accreditation from the Council on Accreditation (COA), an international nonprofit organization that accredits human and social service providers in best practices for child welfare, behavioral health and community-based human and social service providers.

The COA accreditation indicates the programs at JFCS are designed and delivered in a way that provides the highest level of quality care and excellence.

The process for accreditation includes an in-depth review of the organization, comparing the organization and its programs against industry-wide standards of best practice, as well as an on-site visit to verify proper implementation of said standards.

Learn more at www.jfcsaz.org.