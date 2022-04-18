Career Connectors to hold virtual event

Those who may be in a career transition are invited to join Career Connectors for a free, weekly, virtual networking event.

The nonprofit organization connects professionals to high quality resources and hiring companies. Residents can join the virtual events from the comfort of their home and enjoy motivational, educational and relevant content each week. Topics include where to look for job opportunities, how to articulate your value, and how to network online and in person

This month’s event will be held Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit www.careerconnectors.org or call 480-442-5806.