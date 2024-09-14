Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is welcoming veterans who are family caregivers and family caregivers who are caring for veterans to join them for special sessions of the Finding Meaning and Hope video discussion series this fall. These sessions are designed with military families and veterans in mind, providing a community of support and educational resources for a better understanding of the complex grief and loss experienced when caring for someone with dementia or other cognitive impairments. In this series, caregivers will develop a “tool kit” of skills to focus on self-care and resiliency in their caregiving experience.

The Finding Meaning and Hope video discussion series is a 10-week program designed to support family caregivers of people with dementia or other cognitive impairments. It was developed in partnership with the internationally known caregiver grief expert, Dr. Pauline Boss and has been provided free-of-charge to caregivers from all walks of life since 2017, in virtual and in-person sessions.

This free-of-charge series is open to military and veteran families, veterans who are family caregivers caring for an individual with dementia (civilian or veteran), or family caregivers (civilian or veteran) who are caring for a veteran with dementia.

Meetings will be held virtually via Zoom Thursdays, Sept. 19 to Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturdays, Sept. 21 to Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To learn more about the program or to find more resources for family caregivers caring for a loved one with dementia, visit www.meaningandhope.org/fmh-veterans. For more information, call 602-274-5022.