Just in time for summer recreation, Roadrunner Park, 3502 E. Cactus Road, is boasting some major improvements, which were celebrated by the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department at a Friday, May 10, ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The park underwent major renovations to the lake, restrooms and parking lot, staff said. The lake was completely renovated, which included making a more suitable environment for fish, constructing three fishing docks and improving the walkways around the lake. The restrooms were completely renovated and made to be ADA accessible. The basketball and hard volleyball courts were resurfaced, and the sand volleyball court was renovated. In addition, the park received a resurfaced parking lot, there is a new ramada, new lighting and dozens of newly planted trees.

For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks.