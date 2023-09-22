Ballet Under the Stars invites Arizonans to experience dance in their community in a unique outdoor setting complete with a professional stage, lighting and costumes.

Ballet Arizona’s annual Ballet Under the Stars performances, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, will return Sept. 23-30 at four Valley locations. Free and open to the public, the performances are family-friendly and a great way to introduce ballet to young people for the first time.

The evening features a fully staged live performance by the professional company dancers of Ballet Arizona, including Juan Gabriel’s “Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez” and George Balanchine’s “The Four Temperaments”

Performances will also showcase world premiere performances choreographed by local school students through the Class Act program. Each year, Ballet Arizona’s professional dancers provide a three-week dance training class for students in four different elementary schools across the Valley. The culminating highlight of their work is delivered as a performance as part of Ballet Under the Stars. This educational program is provided to students tuition free and is generously funded by Joan Benjamin and Laurence Cherkis.

Enjoy Ballet Under the Stars Saturday, Sept. 30 at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. Guests can indulge in local food trucks and find space for picnicking and for aspiring young dancers to move along with the performance. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

For additional performance information, visit www.balletaz.org.