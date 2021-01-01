Ballet Arizona returns for full season

The magical artistry of Ballet Arizona will be on display again when the company begins its 2021-22 season.

Classic ballets and new works will be a part of the company’s 36th season, which starts next month, and will be Ballet Arizona’s first full line-up since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Dancers will perform three ballets with diverse choreography, music and tone in “Contemporary Moves: An Evening of Three Short Ballets” Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7 at Dorrance Theatre inside the Ballet Arizona center at 2835 E. Washington St.

Ballet Arizona will bring the joy of the winter holiday season to life with its performance of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 10 to 24 in Symphony Hall at 75 N. 2nd St. The wonder and excitement of the classic holiday-themed ballet will feature Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Ib Andersen’s choreography, with The Phoenix Symphony performing live. A dance critic with the “New York Times” named Ballet Arizona’s “The Nutcracker” as one of the top three in the country a few years ago.

Ballet Arizona will perform “Romeo and Juliet” with The Phoenix Symphony performing Sergei Prokofiev’s score from Feb. 10-13 at Symphony Hall. The company will perform the “All Balanchine” program, dancing three ballets by choreographer George Balanchine from March 24-27 at the Orpheum Theatre at 203 W. Adams St.

Andersen’s choreography will be on display with the music of iconic Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel from the Palacio de Bellas Artes with “Juan Gabriel” May 5-8 at Symphony Hall. Ballet Arizona will return outdoors with “An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden” Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. May 17 to June 2 at the garden at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway.

For tickets and more information, visit https://balletaz.org.