Help available for surrendered pets

If you have a pet you can no longer take care of, the Arizona Animal Welfare League might be able to help find a new home for it.

Its Owner Surrender Program allows people to relinquish their dogs and cats for fees. This program is for animals that have not been adopted through AAWL.

There is a $50 surrender fee for any pets the organization accepts and it can be waived if the person can prove a financial hardship. Not all pets will be accepted. There might be a delay in taking the animal in depending on limited space.

To learn more, visit https://aawl.org.