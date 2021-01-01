Taphouse Kitchen adds brews to regular menu

September 2021
Customers can sip some of the most popular brews every day at Taphouse Kitchen restaurants in North Central and Scottsdale.
The restaurant, which has a location at 3131 E. Shea Blvd., recently announced that several of its most well-liked craft beers would be part of its everyday offerings, as well as many local and house-made brews that will continue being offered on rotation. The TAPS brews guests can order daily include the Cream Ale, which is an American-style drink that is light in body with a smooth finish, and the Flexipa, a medium-light-bodied West Coast IPA featuring pine and citrus notes, with a pleasant, slightly lingering bitterness. Irish Red, a medium-bodied, slightly toasty Irish-type ale, and Juicy Liu, a New England-style Hazy IPA with flaked oats, barley and wheat, also are available daily. Mason’s Willy Time, a Belgian-style white, ale brewed with grapefruit, orange and coriander, and Mason’s Respeto, a light, refreshing Mexican-style lager with early notes and a clean finish make up the other everyday beers.
Taphouse Kitchen restaurants also offer elevated comfort food including bread pudding pancakes, a chorizo and egg skillet, a Cali fish burrito, Taphouse lamb pops and fried chicken and waffles. Both locations open at 8 a.m., with breakfast served until 1 p.m. and the full menu served from 11:30 a.m. to closing time, which is 9 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. To learn more, visit https://taphousekitchen.com.