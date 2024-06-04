At the May 7 meeting of the Camelback East Village Planning Committee, members heard the Wonderview at Highland Planned Unit Development rezoning case (number Z-79-23-4), which they subsequently approved by a vote of 17-0.

The project consists of 2.49 acres located at the southwest corner of 14th Place and Highland Avenue – formerly the 1950s era Wonder View Trailer Park – that will be redeveloped as a mixed-use development with three two-story office and commercial buildings near Highland Avenue and 34 one- and two-story residential units toward the southern portion of the site, which ends at Meadowbrook Avenue.

Single-story duplexes will be built along 14th Place, with the two-story residences on the west side of the property. William Allison with Withey, Morris, Baugh, PLC, speaking for the developer, Venue Projects, stated that prospective commercial tenants include a nonprofit, a community bank and a small market or coffee shop.

One resident concern raised was that of an adjacent property owner who requires access to an irrigation ditch along the property’s western boundary. VPC chair Jay Swart asked committee member Barry Paceley, who works with SRP, to work with the developer to make certain that the resident maintains the required access as the development progresses.

The Phoenix Planning Commission will consider the case June 6; it will then go to Council July 1 for final approval.