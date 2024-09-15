Sheldon Knapp, founding partner of Phoenix City Grille at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, has announced the restaurant’s new operating partnership. Dennis Shaw, an industry veteran with 40 years of experience, and Micah Wyzlic, longtime executive chef/managing partner of Phoenix City Grille, now operate the neighborhood restaurant as partners.

“I am completely confident that Phoenix City Grille and our incredibly loyal customer base are in excellent hands with Dennis and Micah at the helm,” said Knapp, who maintains a minority position in the business. “I look forward to working with Dennis and Micah in my semi-retirement as well as spending more time with my family.”

Shaw’s industry career spans four decades with resume highlights including serving as owner and managing partner of Sam & Luca Rustic Kitchen and food and beverage director and general manager of Las Sendas Golf Club, both in Mesa, as well as general manager and director of operations at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn and other management positions.

Wyzlic graduated from Scottsdale Culinary Institute in 1998 at the top of his class and initially joined Phoenix City Grille in 1999, just a few years after the restaurant opened its doors. He began as executive chef, overseeing development of the culinary team and creating many of the restaurant’s signature dishes that remain on the menu to this day. In 2018, Wyzlic returned to Phoenix City Grille, where he took on the role of managing partner in addition to serving as executive chef. He has been instrumental in the development of the property’s robust whiskey program and continues to oversee the restaurant’s private barrel selections.

Phoenix City Grille is located at 5816 N. 16th St. For additional information, call or visit www.phoenixcitygrille.com.