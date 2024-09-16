When a group of women writers were denied access to a men’s press club in 1926, they started their own. Thus, Phoenix Writers Club (PWC) was born. Though the club originated for women, it began accepting men in the 1990s. All genres and levels of writing are represented and “writers helping writers” has been at the core of their existence.

The club meets on the third Saturday of each month and a speaker is presented, encompassing subjects from publishing, promotion, novel, flash fiction and poetry writing, writing opportunities and events, and much more. The next meeting on Sept. 21 will feature author Sudha Balagopal (www.sudhabalagopal.com), whose fiction has been published in journals around the world. She will present the genre of flash and micro fiction.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for guests. For more information on attending or about the club, contact Cindi Reiss, club president, at phoenixwriters1926@gmail.com.