Arizona will hold a general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. All registered voters in Maricopa County are eligible to participate in this election, and for those who are not registered to vote, the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 7.

Visit www.beballotready.vote to verify voter registration status. Voters who are out of town during the election can request a one-time ballot sent to any U.S. address. Visit www.request.maricopa.vote to make a request.