From the Editor: July 2022

Hello, North Central Neighbors!

The summer months in Phoenix are always a good time to take things slow and easy, as well as a time to take stock.

This month, we are talking community engagement. For our cover stories, we spoke with members of the Sunnyslope community as they do the work of healing after a deadly weekend at the beginning of June. We also take a look, both on the cover and elsewhere, at how area neighborhood associations are working in concert to ensure a bright future for their respective neighborhoods.

One thing that we heard repeatedly was “come together; get engaged.” Positive, lasting change comes from the inside, when communities work together.

On a lighter note, in this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice catches up with CJ Kahley, chef at Geordie’s at Wrigley Mansion. Kahley joined the team last October and has been busy putting his own stamp on the eclectic menu. We also spoke with Wesley Herrera, co-owner of The Original Hamburger Works, which has been serving up mesquite broiled hamburgers (and more) for 45 years.

As always, you will find news from neighbors, area schools and businesses, as well as events taking place in and around North Central.

Finally, I have so appreciated the calls, emails and letters about news that is happening in our community. Thank you — keep them coming.

In the meantime, we appreciate your readership and hope you enjoy our July issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net