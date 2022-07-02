Charming Daisy seeks home where she can blossom

Adorable Daisy is a three-year-old boxer who is as cute as her name suggests and an even bigger goofball, according to Arizona Humane Society (AHS) staff. The huge love bug was surrendered to the AHS in April of this year after it was found that she prefers to have all eyes on her and be the center of attention.

Those who have been lucky enough to get to know Daisy say she is a shy but charming pup who would love a home that will allow her to blossom. As a very smart and energetic pup, she also loves to have lots of puzzle toys and slow feeders around to allow her to not only get some tasty treats but also enable her to use her brain with lots of mental stimulation. And Daisy’s nubby tail really gets going when she gets her favorite type of pets — booty scratches.

The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like diligent Daisy, whose animal number is 688524, and schedule an appointment online at www.azhumane.org/adopt.

