Veterans and the public are invited to an informal talk to be presented by Claude Culbertson, U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the American Hydrogen Association (AHA). The topic: The Hydrogen Economy, which is an umbrella term for the role it plays alongside low-carbon electricity to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

The free presentation will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m., at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. To ensure adequate refreshments, leave a message that you will be attending by Thursday, Sept. 19, at 602-943-7834. Questions may be directed to caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net or claudehc@yahoo.com.