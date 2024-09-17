In honor of National Potato Month, Eat Up Drive In will celebrate the versatile vegetable by introducing a special ‘potato punch card promotion’ for guests to receive a free regular or loaded baked potato after their fifth baked potato purchase.

The Arcadia eatery offers six different types of baked potatoes on their menu, which are known for being huge. Options include Braised BBQ short rib, Plain, Loaded, Turkey Chili, Vegan Chili and Broccoli & Cheddar. This deal is exclusively available for in-person redemption, so swing by the neighborhood spot for dine-in, drive-thru, takeout or curbside service to grab a punch card.

Eat Up Drive In is located at 4001 E. Indian School Road. For additional information, call 602-441-4750 or visit www.eatupdrivein.com.