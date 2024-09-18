Students pursue future in healthcare

Madison Highland Prep recognized four of its students who recently completed an internship at the HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center: Omar Arriaga, Julitza Arriaga, Isaac Hernandez and Leonard Webster III. This exceptional group of students spent the summer immersed in the healthcare environment, getting hands-on experience and valuable insights into the medical field, the school said.

Through the internship, these students had the opportunity to shadow healthcare professionals in various departments, assist with patient care and administrative tasks, sterilize medical equipment and build meaningful connections with healthcare mentors and peers.

When asked about why he applied for the internship, junior, Omar Arriaga said, “I applied because my dream career is to work in the health field as a neurosurgeon. The hands-on experience of this internship gave me the chance to talk with surgeons and gastroenterologists.”

By immersing themselves in a real-world medical environment, each of these students got the chance to gain valuable insights and skills that will propel them towards successful careers in healthcare. All four students said they found the experience so rewarding, that they plan to apply again next summer.

School welcomes new teachers

In August, Arizona School for the Arts gave a shoutout to Instructional Coaches Erin Jonas, Andrew Doumakes and Connie Padian for their hard work at the end of July ensuring that the new faculty felt welcome and prepared for the 2024-25 school year. The full faculty and staff returned Aug. 2 to train and prep for student’s return to campus Aug. 13.

Located at 1410 N. 3rd St., Arizona School for the Arts provides a unique curriculum that interweaves rigorous academics and performing arts. The school says that the correlation between playing music and improved cognition is well-documented. However, beyond purely cognitive benefits are the immeasurable long-term social and emotional gains. Performing arts teaches creative problem-solving and builds confidence and inclusivity among students.

To learn more, call 602-257-1444 or visit www.goasa.org.

Chill Patrol does outreach

Brophy College Preparatory students Carlo Bernardez, Daniel Brunt, Elvis Fischer, Ethan Mancilla, Fernando Rodriguez, Gabe Aguirre, Josh Amstutz, Mark Kaplan, Micah De Leon-McLaughlin, Stefano Wood, Thatcher Wilson and Will Staples — all from the Class of 2026 — delivered cold water, ice and information at nearby heat relief centers to people experiencing homelessness.

The Bronco Chill Patrol was a pilot program launched this summer by the Office of Faith & Justice. This group of Brophy students visited a couple spots in Phoenix where significant numbers of people tend to congregate.

The two-week program consisted of four, two-hour patrols twice weekly. On any given day, Chill Patrolmen made up to six stops and handed out 120 bottles of water, engaging in good conversations with people and learning their stories. The school says that thanks to the OFJ and the students’ successful outreach efforts in the blistering heat, plans call for the expansion of the Bronco Chill Patrol next summer.

Volleyball team excels academically

Xavier College Preparatory’s volleyball programs have earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award.

Xavier joined more than 1,400 collegiate and high school volleyball programs that maintained a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale (or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale), to earn the award for their classroom excellence during the recently completed academic year.

Xavier also was awarded the additional distinction of AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll, representing the top 20 percent of GPAs nationally by division.

Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, Lamar-Renee Bryant, said of Xavier’s team members, “I am so proud of our student athletes! This is a huge accomplishment. Our girls work so hard on the court and in the classroom, and to be in the top 20 percent for a team GPA on a national scale is fantastic.”

The awards were sponsored by Intent, a tech, information and internet company that guides student-athletes and service members toward professional and personal success in life after sports and service. The American Volleyball Coaches Association’s mission is to advance the sport of volleyball with AVCA coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

Broncos tackle community organizing

Over summer break, a delegation of Brophy Broncos, accompanied by Drew Rau, ‘02 and Heather Chapman, wrapped up a trip to Bellingham, WA, to participate in the Ignite program.

Alongside five other Catholic schools/parishes, they learned how to effectively community organize by participating in workshops and immersing themselves in the reality of farmworkers. Together, they set up a food bank that served 600 farmworker families, providing free food and clothes. They even got their hands dirty harvesting more than 200 pounds of kale at a local farm.