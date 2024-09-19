Phoenix residents now have more options when it comes to responsibly disposing of recyclable materials.

In addition to its two transfer stations, 27th Avenue and North Gateway, the city of Phoenix has eco-stations at eight Valley parks. Eco-stations are huge roll-off bins, strategically placed in city-owned parks and near clusters of multi-family housing complexes. Phoenix residents and businesses can use the eco-stations to place their recyclables at any time.

The newest location is Encanto Park. It replaces the station at Steele Indian School Park, which was permanently removed in February 2024 after repeated incidents of arson. A representative with the Public Works Department said, “The public safety risk and damage to property became so great that we could not continue to replace the eco-station at that site.”

The Encanto Park eco-station is on the east side of the parking lot off of West Encanto Boulevard. To find the precise location of any eco-station within a given park, residents can click on the blue dumpster icons on the map found at www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/ecostations.

Residents who are looking for a convenient way to recycle their plastic bags, films and other soft plastics, which cannot be placed in blue curbside bins or eco-stations, can now use Recyclops. The subscription-based service was founded in 2014 and now operates in 30 states. To sign up for doorstep pickups, visit www.recyclops.com/phoenix and enjoy three months of service for free.