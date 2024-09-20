The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Sept. 20-23.

Weekend restrictions include closures of westbound Interstate 10 in the Chandler/Tempe area and the northbound side of State Route 51. Northbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane near Loop 303. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed between the I-10/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21) for pavement sealing. Note : Crews will work to reopen the northbound freeway in sections as the work progresses on Saturday. Detour : Consider using northbound I-17 to eastbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

(Piestewa Freeway) (Pima Freeway) (Sept. 21) for pavement sealing. Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for paving and a traffic shift. Westbound US 60 narrowed to one lane between Mill Avenue and I-10. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 off-ramp at Priest Drive and westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Note : Drivers including fans going to Sunday’s Cardinals game also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Note : Most ramp closures are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com. Also : Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Country Club and Mesa drives from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 21).

(Santan Freeway) (Superstition Freeway) (Sept. 23) for paving and a traffic shift. Westbound US 60 narrowed to one lane between Mill Avenue and I-10. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 off-ramp at Priest Drive and westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Dove Valley Road closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time and consider traveling during early morning or nighttime when traffic is typically lighter. Note : The northbound I-17 circular ramp to westbound SR 74 is scheduled to be closed at night.

(Sept. 23) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Dove Valley Road closed. Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (Airport Exit) closed. Detour : Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations including Sky Harbor Airport.

(Hohokam Expressway) (Red Mountain Freeway) (Sept. 23) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (Airport Exit) closed.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.