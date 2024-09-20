All five Arizona locations of Zinburger have added new dishes and cocktails to their existing menu of gourmet burgers and drinks.

Highlights from the new menu begin with savory starters that include the spinach & artichoke dip served with tortilla chips, spicy tuna & avocado with sliced cucumber and romaine hearts, Italian meatballs with cheesy garlic bread, and soft pretzels & cheese dusted with parmesan and ranch seasoning.

New main course options include the seared tuna bowl, the spicy chipotle turkey bowl and the Mediterranean chicken bowl.

New cocktail offerings include a frozen drinks menu: a margarita with blanco tequila and tart lime; a mango habanero margarita with blanco tequila, charred jalapeno and tajin; a summer berry & yuzu with blanco tequila and smashed strawberry; and a pina colada with mahina platinum rum, coconut, pineapple and lime. Guests also can enjoy an espresso martini milkshake, a spicy mango margarita and a tropical spritz.

In Phoenix, visit Zinburger at Biltmore Fashion Park, 2502 E. Camelback Road, Suite 127. Reservations are encouraged. Visit www.zinburgeraz.com.