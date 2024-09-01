Things to do in Phoenix in September, left to right by row:
Bob Corritore’s All Star Birthday Blues Bash at The Rhythm Room; The Airborne Toxic Event at The Van Buren |
Black Theatre Troupe’s “The Trial of One Short-Sighted Black Woman vs. Mammy Louise and Safreeta Mae”; The Phoenix Theatre Company’s “We Ain’t Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Musical”; Bob Daniels – The Music of Chet Baker at The Nash|
“Viva Las Vegas” at Orpheum Theatre Phoenix; Mon Rovîa at The Rebel Lounge
September marks the beginning of the season for many Valley theater companies, while others will get underway later in the fall. Residents also will find live local music and touring acts at area clubs, film screenings, family-friendly experiences and more. See you on the town in September!
Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.
Category:
Arts & Entertainment — Tags: Things to do in Phoenix