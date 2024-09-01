Hello, North Central neighbors!

September marks the “official” beginning of fall — although, the unofficial beginning of fall in Phoenix is basically Halloween — and we are looking forward to getting back out and about without melting.

For this month’s cover stories, I spoke with the amazing team at HonorHealth’s Desert Mission Food Bank as they worked to get food out the door and into the hands of an increasing number of neighbors in need, and I break down two multifamily developments proposed in one neighborhood — not happy with them as currently configured, neighbors will present their concerns to the Planning Commission this month.

Our top story in Community takes a look at the city’s newest efforts to bring shade to the streets, and in Business, Trudy Thompson Shumaker introduces us to another Unique North Central business, The Glove Lab.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice caught up with Doug Robson, chef/owner at Otro Café. The popular neighborhood spot offers a mashup of Mexican, Vietnamese and American cuisines in a welcoming atmosphere.

As always, you will find the Arizona Humane Society’s Pet of the Month (this month, a super sweet German Shepherd named Steve Irwin) as well as other community, business, dining and school news, and our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month in the Arts & Entertainment section.

We hope that you enjoy our September issue and have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend. Until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net