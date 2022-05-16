Youth theater group presents ‘Annie Jr.’

Arizona Homeschool Theatre Group will present their production of “Annie JR.” May 19–21 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The family-friendly musical is based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. “Annie JR.” features memorable songs like “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street” and “Tomorrow,” and everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

Show times are 7 p.m., Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20; 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults, $5 for youth; children ages 2 and under get in for free. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is located at 1212 E. Glendale Ave, Phoenix.

For additional information about Arizona Homeschool Theatre Group, send an email to azhomeschooltheatre@gmail.com.