Kiwanis Club hosts charity golf tourney

The Valley of the Sun Camelback Kiwanis Club is gearing up for its 27th annual charity golf tournament, the “Sunstroke Open.”

Kiwanis is a completely volunteer organization, and 100 percent of its funding goes to underprivileged youth and families, including school programs and post-secondary scholarships. The club also provides support to organizations that focus on helping needy families elevate their lives.

The Sunstroke Open will be held Saturday, June 4, at Raven Golf Club, 3636 E. Baseline Rd., Phoenix. The scramble format tournament begins at 7 a.m. and will include post golf lunch, raffle, silent auction and more.

For morel information or to register as a player or sponsor of the event, visit www.kiwanisvosck.org.