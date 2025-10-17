According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Oct. 17-20. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in the Northwest Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Oct. 18) for pavement sealing. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 59th and 67th avenues closed . Detours : Consider alternate routes to avoid the closure. Westbound Loop 101 drivers can consider exiting to southbound 59th Avenue before using westbound Thunderbird Road to reach Loop 101. Note : Crews will work to reopen southbound Loop 101 in sections as the pavement sealing advances.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the Northwest Valley (Oct. 18) for pavement sealing. . Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Thunderbird Road and 75th Avenue in the Northwest Valley from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Oct. 19) for pavement sealing. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road/91st Avenue closed . Detours : Consider alternate routes to avoid the closure. Northbound Loop 101 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 75th or 67th avenues to reach Loop 101. Note : Crews will work to reopen northbound Loop 101 in sections as the pavement sealing progresses.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the Northwest Valley (Oct. 19) for pavement sealing. . Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between 75th and 67th avenues and between 43rd and 27th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 18) for freeway lighting work. The westbound Loop 101 HOV lane also will be closed in both of these areas . Allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.

(Agua Fria Freeway) and (Oct. 18) for freeway lighting work. . Allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones. Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Cooper and Lindsay Roads in the Southeast Valley from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 18) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.