Area residents are invited to join Hansen Mortuary as it celebrates 75 years of serving the Valley, and the recently designated historic status of their Sunnyslope chapel at 8314 N. 7th St., at an October event.

The Sunnyslope location will host a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can enjoy delicious food options, engaging activities for all ages, face painting, an 85-foot obstacle course, as well as learn more about this family-owned business that has deep roots in the community.

Learn more about Hansen Mortuaries at www.hansenmortuary.com.

