Phoenix Country Day holds open house

Families interested in learning more about Phoenix Country Day School, located at 3901 E. Stanford Dr., Paradise Valley, are invited to join the school for student-guided tours of its 40-acre campus.

During the Nov. 2 event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., families will learn more about the school’s academic experience, and speak with teachers and administrators who support students in grades Pre-K through high school.

To register for the family friendly event, visit www.pcds.org/admissions/open-house. For additional information, call 602-955-8200.

Date set for annual Brophy auction

Brophy College Preparatory’s 2025 Auction, Brophy Kicks on Route 66, will take place Saturday, Nov. 8. This annual tradition brings the Brophy community together to celebrate, welcome families from the Class of 2029, and bid on an exciting lineup of auction items.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the raffle for a brand-new 2025 Subaru Outback. Only 300 tickets are available at $200 each, and the winning ticket will be drawn live on auction night.

The school said, “This raffle is open to everyone – don’t miss your chance to win while supporting Brophy students!”

The auction will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. in Brophy’s Great Hall, 4701 N. Central Ave. To purchase raffle tickets, explore auction items and learn more about the event, go to https://www.trellis.org/brophy-auction-brophy-kicks-on-route-66.

All Saints’ athletics off to strong start

All Saints’ Episcopal Day School opened its fall athletics season on a high note, welcoming new Athletic Director Blake Johnson and unveiling the new Tiger Field with the first home flag football game on Sept. 9.

The flourishing athletics department is managing over a dozen teams in girls’ volleyball, boys’ flag football and cross country for the fall season.

Made possible by generous community support, Tiger Field is a 1-acre multipurpose field equipped with an R-Tank underground drainage system and synthetic turf to preserve vital resources while supporting field performance and maintenance.

Tiger Field is the first step toward the full Ewing/York Athletic Complex – a 115,000-square-foot hub for student athletics and play. An expansive new play area opened with the start of the school year. Within the complex, the Kendrick Family Field for baseball and softball, and an expanded, resurfaced sports court are also set to open later this year.

All Saints’ Episcopal Day School is located at 119 W. Maryland Ave. For additional information, call 602-274-4866 or visit www.allsaints.org.

Student leader dedicated to education reform

Madison Highland Prep senior Omar Arriaga is making a significant impact as a member of the Arizona Student Advisory Council for the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools. The council is comprised of six high school students who attend board meetings, providing their insights and perspectives on policies and legislative processes affecting charter schools in Arizona. Arriaga’s dedication to driving positive change in charter high school is evident in his commitment to the council, the school said.

Arriaga aims to improve student learning and ensure that student voices are heard by board members. Key issues he’s passionate about include exploring the potential ban of artificial intelligence in schools, increasing funding for classroom technology and school laboratories, and fostering greater involvement from parents and faculty to create a more supportive learning environment. Through his role on the council, Arriaga hopes to make a meaningful impact on the education system in Arizona.

The school added that his enthusiasm and leadership serve as an inspiration to his peers, demonstrating the power of student voices in shaping the future of charter schools. As a member of the Arizona Student Advisory Council, Arriaga is helping to drive positive change and advocate for the needs of students across the state.

Madison Highland Prep is a STEM-focused college-preparatory high school located at 1431 E. Campbell Ave. in Phoenix. For more information, contact the school office at 602-745-3800 or visit https://madisonhighlandprep.com.

Mothers’ Guild presents Xoachella

Xavier College Preparatory’s Mothers’ Guild will host its highly anticipated annual Holiday Auction at the school on Saturday, Nov. 15, transforming Xavier’s campus into a vibrant festival under the theme Xoachella.

Inspired by the energy and excitement of the world-renowned Coachella music festival, Xoachella will be an evening filled with live music, delicious appetizers, spirited raffles, an exciting live auction and a silent auction featuring unique items and experiences. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme by donning festival-inspired attire, making it a night of fun, fashion, and philanthropy.

“The Holiday Auction is more than a celebration; it’s a chance for our community to come together to support every Xavier student,” said event co-chair Brenda Lyle, mother of one Xavier student. “This year’s festival theme will make the event truly unforgettable.”

Co-chair Marina Gomez del Campo, mother of another current Xavier student and two alumnae, added, “The generosity of our families and friends ensures that Xavier students not only excel academically, but also grow spiritually, ethically, and personally. Xoachella is about community and impact.”

Funds raised from the auction event benefit the Xavier Impact Fund, which expands technology and computer science initiatives, preparing students for tomorrow’s careers; supports faith formation programs that develop ethical, compassionate leaders; enhances curriculum and academic opportunities for all learners; provides resources for diverse learners, ensuring every student thrives; strengthens athletic programs that build teamwork, discipline and resilience; and offers scholarships to deserving students, including those affected by family loss, illness or hardship.

To reserve tickets and find more information, visit www.xcpmg.org.

Franklin Phonetic receives arts grant

Franklin Phonetic School in Sunnyslope has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona. The grant was one of 375 grants awarded this year to nonprofit arts organizations, arts festivals and arts learning programs throughout the state, representing a total investment of $2,546,273.

“We are very excited about the support that the Arizona Commission for the Arts provides to Arizona Schools,” said Rick Osuna, facilities manager at Franklin. Expressing appreciation for the Commission, Osuna added, “Our school is looking forward to completing our project.”

The grant will support Franklin Phonetic School’s work over the coming year. As part of its ongoing efforts to achieve official recognition of its campus as a historic structure, the school is undertaking the creation of a mural and a series of decorative ceramic tiles that will be prominently displayed on the building.

“These artistic elements will serve as key features of our community celebration,” Osuna said, “highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the site. In addition to participating in this collaborative group project, students will also have the opportunity to produce individual works in the areas of painting and sculpture, further enriching their artistic experience and contributing to the overall celebration.”

Christina You-sun Park, executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, said, “Through the Arizona Commission on the Arts, the State of Arizona endeavors to ensure that all Arizonans can participate in and experience the arts. Through these grants the Arts Commission partners with organizations across the state that are dedicated to serving their communities through the arts.”

Franklin Phonetic School is located at 9317 N. 2nd St. Learn more about the school by calling 602-870-6674.

