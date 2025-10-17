Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill, a Scottsdale-based restaurant that recently expanded to Cave Creek, opened its third location on Sept. 5 in Phoenix in the shopping center on the northeast corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road.

“We have been planning to expand to Arcadia for some time now,” said Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill owner Sandra Van Deraa, “and this new location represents an important milestone as we introduce high-quality modern Mexican cuisine to more parts of the Valley for the community to enjoy.”

The new location is at 5031 N. 44th St., next to Steak 44 and across from The Global Ambassador Hotel. The restaurant says that the 1,500-square-foot space will uphold the same vibrant ambiance as the current Scottsdale and Cave Creek establishments, featuring colorful decor, comfortable seating and a welcoming environment designed to bring people together over flavorful food and handcrafted drinks.

Guests can start with unlimited chips and salsa, supporting the restaurant’s Chips for Charity program, where a portion of proceeds each month benefits a local nonprofit organization. Menu options include items such as carnitas tacos, barbacoa enchiladas, tamales and fajitas, as well as signature offerings like diablo eggs, taco vampiro and vegetariano burritos. Guests also can enjoy a selection of beverages, including beer, wine and house-made margaritas. The restaurant hosts a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., as well as all day on Sundays.

For more information, visit www.saltandlimeaz.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.