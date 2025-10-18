Cross Roads United Methodist Church, in partnership with Accelerated Pathways Career College, American Red Cross, Desert Mission Food Bank and other local community organizations, invites families to a festive and family-friendly Halloween Trunk-or-Treat and Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 7901 N. Central Ave.

This free event promises a fun early Halloween experience for children of all ages. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating from decorated car trunks and are encouraged to dress up and join in the excitement. The event also will feature a community health fair, offering free glucose readings, blood pressure checks, nutrition/wellness resources and information on local services.

For additional information, visit https://crossroadsphx.com.

